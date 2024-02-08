Trump Wins U.S. Virgin Islands Caucus

OAN’s Sophia Flores
4:33 PM –Thursday, February 8, 2024
Donald Trump has won all four delegates up for grabs in the U.S. Virgin Islands caucus.
On Thursday, according to NBC News, Trump swept the caucus, winning all of its delegates. He had 74% of the total votes.
His fellow GOP rival, Nikki Haley, had 26% of the votes.
Trump is now leading the Republican party with 37 delegates. 1,215 delegates are needed to clinch the Republican nomination.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
