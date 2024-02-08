Trump Wins U.S. Virgin Islands Caucus

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center on August 24, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Carlson-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

4:33 PM –Thursday, February 8, 2024

Donald Trump has won all four delegates up for grabs in the U.S. Virgin Islands caucus.

On Thursday, according to NBC News, Trump swept the caucus, winning all of its delegates. He had 74% of the total votes.

His fellow GOP rival, Nikki Haley, had 26% of the votes.

Trump is now leading the Republican party with 37 delegates. 1,215 delegates are needed to clinch the Republican nomination.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

