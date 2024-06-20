Trump Will Have Final Word At CNN Debate After Coin Flip Results

(Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:27 PM – Thursday, June 20, 2024

Former President Donald Trump will have the final word in next week’s first presidential debate after a coin toss determined the results, CNN announced on Thursday.

The Biden campaign ended up winning the coin toss by selecting tails, and choosing to pick the president’s standing position instead of reserving a speaking slot. Meanwhile, Joe Biden will stand on the right side of the stage from the viewer’s perspective, and Trump the left.

Team Trump decided to speak last, which means that Biden will be the first candidate to give his closing argument for the debate.

Biden and Trump will be the only two candidates after it was announced on Thursday that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did not qualify. The debate will take place next Thursday night in Atlanta, CNN announced. Anchors Dana Bash and Jake Tapper have been selected as the moderators.

It’s the first of two debates agreed to by the candidates, and it will feature new rules.

During the debate, microphones will be muted except when it’s that candidate’s turn to speak. The moderators will also be able to “use all tools at their disposal to enforce timing and ensure a civilized discussion,” according to the rules.

Additionally, there will be no studio audience, unlike debates that have taken place before.

The new rules come as some have argued the 2020 presidential debates had multiple interruptions with both candidates trying to talk over each other.

The second debate will be hosted by ABC on September 10th.

