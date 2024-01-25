Trump Warns That Haley Campaign Donors Will Be ‘Permanently Barred From MAGA Camp’

(L)US President Donald Trump. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)/ (R) Republican presidential hopeful and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley holds a rally on January 24, 2024 in North Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump denounced Nikki Haley, his GOP primary rival, on Wednesday and threatened to have everyone who contributed to her campaign “permanently barred from the MAGA camp.”

“When I ran for Office and won, I noticed that the losing Candidate’s ‘Donors’ would immediately come to me, and want to ‘help out.’ This is standard in Politics, but no longer with me,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!” Trump added, using the nickname “Birdbrain” to refer to Haley.

The former president is now making sure that he receives support from all sides of the Republican party, and this is evident in his direct warning to Haley’s campaign donors.

Photo via: @realDonaldTrump Truth Social account

Tuesday’s primary in New Hampshire saw Trump receive more than 50% of all votes. Trump also blasted Haley during his victory address on Tuesday, pressuring her to put an end to her campaign and admit defeat.

“I have to tell you—it was very interesting, because I said, ‘Wow what a great victory,’ but then somebody ran up to the stage all dressed up nicely when it was at 7, but now I just walked up, and it was at 14,” Trump said, mocking Haley for the positive tone of her remarks to supporters after the race was called in his favor.

“Let’s not have somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night. She had a very bad night,” Trump added.

He went on to say that he could not let the former UN ambassador “get away with bullsh*t.”

Several politicians who had previously denounced Trump as unsuitable for presidential office have now backtracked and endorsed him in recent weeks.

Recently, Senators Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) have backed Trump. Additionally, he obtained the backing of a number of former GOP primary rivals, including Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

