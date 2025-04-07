Trump Warns Of Additional 50% Tariff If China Maintains Retaliatory Measures

Containers are seen at the Port of Keelung on April 04, 2025 in Keelung, Taiwan. U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced sweeping “reciprocal tariffs” on U.S. trading partners, including a 32 percent tax on goods from Taiwan that is set to take effect on April 9. (Photo by Annabelle Chih/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:29 AM – Monday, April 7, 2025

As the tariff war continues President Donald Trump threatened to slap China Monday with an additional 50% tariff if the country doesn’t lower its 34% retaliatory tariff on the U.S. by Tuesday.

“If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated! Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

This comes after the Trump administration announced last Wednesday it would be implementing a 34% on Chinese imports as part of “reciprocal” tariffs against dozens of countries.

Trump said negotiations with other countries would begin taking place “immediately.”

The Trump administration had already imposed a 20% tariff on Chinese imports over fentanyl concerns, meaning China could face an effective tariff rate as high as 70%.

Meanwhile, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett has said that more than 50 countries have tried to talk with Trump about his tariff mandate, and the president is meeting face-to-face with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

