Trump VP Contenders Receive Vetting Material Request

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:56 PM – Wednesday, June 5, 2024

The 2024 election campaign of former President Donald Trump has started the formal process of soliciting information from a select group of possible running mates.

However, the candidates that have received the screening materials are unknown, and those who are acquainted with the proceedings advise that Trump’s running-mate selection is still in its early stages.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Senator JD Vance (R-Ohio), and Governor Doug Burgum (R-N.D.) are all considered to be among the leading candidates, according to multiple people with knowledge of internal discussions.

Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Representative Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) are two more candidates being considered as well.

In recent months, Trump has proposed a long list of candidates while receiving frequent feedback from supporters, financiers, and guests at his Mar-a-Lago resort. During his campaign rallies and interviews, he frequently gives public praise to a number of these candidates.

Additionally, in recent weeks, the prospective candidates have shown their support for Trump in public by standing by him in court during his criminal trial in New York, or by posting on social media platforms online.

When questioned about his search for a possible running mate, Trump named Scott, Burgum, Rubio, Vance, and his former secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, in an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday.

“We have some unbelievable people,” the former president said as he rattled off the names. “But I think I’m going to hold it.”

In an interview with TMJ4 News last month, Trump stated that there was a “pretty good chance” he would name his running mate during the July 15th–18th Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

