Trump Vows To Deliver ‘No Tax On Tips’ Campaign Promise

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:00 PM – Saturday, January 25, 2025

President Donald Trump has stressed a “no tax on tips” policy during his Las Vegas visit.

On Saturday, Trump spoke at the Circa Resort and Casino and discussed his agenda for American workers, stressing a “no tax on tips” policy.

“Any worker who relies on tips [as] income, your tips will be 100% yours,” Trump said.

Trump went on to address Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo (R-Nev.) .

“You think that had an impact on the election?” Trump asked. “What, a half a point? It’s pretty big….nationwide over four million workers depend on tip income, including an estimated 700,000 single moms.”

“And here in Nevada…think of it, a quarter of the typical restaurant workers’ pay comes from tips. I didn’t know that,” Trump continued. “Impacted workers are some of the very citizens who were hit hard and very hard by the ravages of the Biden economy, which was inflation.”

“When I think of Biden, I think of incompetence and inflation,” Trump said

Given that Nevada tends to vote blue, Trump earlier this week said that he would travel there to “thank” people for choosing him in the November election.

“I’m going to Nevada, and I’m really going to thank Nevada for the vote because we won Nevada,” Trump said at the White House earlier this week. “That’s normally a Democratic vote and I just want to go there to thank Nevada for the vote.”

