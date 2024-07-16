Trump, Vance Announce Indoor Rally Following Assassination Attempt

2024 Republican National Convention: Day 1 MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 15: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Republican vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) appear on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party’s presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:45 PM – Tuesday, July 16, 2024

The Trump Campaign has announced that former President Donald Trump and Senator J.D. Vance will hold their first rally on Saturday, July 20th, in Michigan.

The rally will be the first since Vance (R-Ohio.) was announced as Trump’s running mate.

The July 20th event will be held inside the Van Andel Arena, an indoor stadium for concerts and sports.

This comes after Trump was speaking from an outdoor stage in Pennsylvania on Saturday when a bullet from a 20-year-old shooter grazed his ear. Thomas Matthew Crooks, the gunman, fired multiple rounds into the crowd after scaling to the roof of a building outside the rally’s security perimeter.

According to CNN, U.S. Secret Service agents had advised the Trump campaign against holding outdoor rallies.

Trump made his first public appearance since the shooting at the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday night wearing a white bandage over his right ear.

Trump made the unexpected appearance shortly after formally securing the Republican Party’s presidential nomination and announcing the Ohio Senator as his running mate.

