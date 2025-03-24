Trump Threatens 25% Tariff On Countries Buying Oil Or Gas From Venezuela

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House on March 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:06 AM – Monday, March 24, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced all countries that purchase oil or gas from Venezuela will be subject to a 25% tariff on all trade with the United States.

“Any Country that purchases Oil and/or Gas from Venezuela will be forced to pay a Tariff of 25% to the United States on any Trade they do with our Country,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Monday.

The tariff will take effect on April 2nd. It will most likely impact China, the largest oil export market for Venezuela. Trump has called the date “liberation day in America.”

Trump has accused the South American nation of sending Tren de Aragua gang members to the United States. In response, the Trump administration has deemed the group as a foreign terrorist organization.

Meanwhile, the 47th president has continued to increase pressure on the Maduro regime since taking back the White House. In February, the president said that he would reverse a Biden administration move, which allowed Chevron to restart oil production in Venezuela. The Department of the Treasury gave the oil giant until April 3rd to stop their operations in Venezuela.

However, Trump said he was open to the idea of extending Chevron’s license to produce oil in Venezuela during a meeting at the White House last week, according to The Wall Street Journal.

According to White House officials, the tariffs are intended to make it harder on China to gain an advantage in Venezuela’s oil industry while increasing Chevron and making sure oil flows through the United States

Earlier this month, Trump put in place the Alien Enemies Act, saying it will be used to deport over 200 Venezuelans they claim are members of the Tren de Aragua gang. The president said its members are conducting “irregular warfare” against the U.S. at the direction of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro.

