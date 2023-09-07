Trump Tells Judge That He May Move Georgia Case To Federal Court

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:42 PM – Thursday, September 7, 2023

Former President Donald Trump formally briefed the judge presiding over his Georgia election interference lawsuit saying that he “may” try to take the issue to federal court.

There is a possibility that the former resident may be able to get the charges dismissed by using the immunity provisions for federal officials during a hearing in federal court, according to Stephen Sadow, Trump’s attorney.

“President Trump hereby notifies the Court that he may seek removal of his prosecution to federal court,” Sadow said. “To be timely, his notice of removal must be filed within 30-days of his arraignment.”

However, if the lawsuit is transferred to a federal court, then jurors from other states, and possibly states that overwhelmingly supported President Joe Biden, could be utilized for the jury pool rather than conservative Georgia jurors.

Several of Trump’s co-defendants are also reportedly attempting to be transferred to federal court.

Among the group is former Coffee County GOP Chair Cathy Latham, former Georgia GOP Chair David Shafer, former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

Judge Scott McAfee made the decision to uphold the request for a speedy trial, which will start on October 23rd, at the case’s first live televised hearing on Wednesday. The trials for attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell will continue concurrently.

In order to decide whether there should be a trial of two defendants or 19 defendants, McAfee granted the state until Tuesday to file a brief.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis used Georgia’s racketeering legislation to launch the case, and she claims that Trump and 18 others took part in a vast conspiracy to allegedly “forcibly attempt to maintain the presidential office” after Democrat Joe Biden was named as the winner.

Some have questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election call since it was reported that the current 80-year-old president had apparently received more votes than any other president ever.

