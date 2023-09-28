Trump Speaks To Autoworker In Mich., Slams Biden’s EV Push

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Drake Enterprises, an automotive parts manufacturer, on September 27, 2023 in Clinton Township, Michigan. President Joe Biden met with striking UAW workers the day before at a General Motors parts facility. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Rayana Unutoa

5:45 PM – Thursday, September 28, 2023

45th President Donald J. Trump took the stage in Michigan to talk to autoworkers.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the former president spoke at Drake Enterprises in Clinton Township to thank autoworkers for helping build this country. The Republican promised that he will defend the working class from the ‘corrupt political class.’

Trump pointed out that President Biden recently came to Michigan to pose for photos with UAW members, even though it’s his policies that are sending workers to unemployment lines.

“He only came after I announced that I would be here. You know, he announced quite a bit later. Spoke for a few seconds, did you notice? He spoke for what? A few seconds? And he had absolutely no idea what he was saying,” Trump stated. “Hundreds of thousands of American jobs, your jobs will be gone forever because crooked Joe Biden is selling out.”

This comes as more than 18,000 United Auto Workers are on strike against Detroit’s big automakers Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. Workers are demanding at least a 30% pay raise over the next four years. Automakers have proposed a 20% pay increase.

The former president supports the striking workers and their goal of fair wages. He hopes they can reach a deal with the big automakers.

In the meantime, Trump pledged to autoworkers that if he takes office in 2024, every automobile will be made in America. The Biden administration has announced a goal to have 50% of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts