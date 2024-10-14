Trump Slams ‘The Apprentice’ Biopic Film: ‘Cheap, Defamatory, Politically-Disgusting Hatchet Job’

Jeremy Strong attends “The Apprentice” New York premiere at the DGA Theater on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:32 PM – Monday, October 14, 2024

Former President Donald Trump slammed a recently released biopic film “The Apprentice” about his rise in New York City, labeling it as both “cheap” and “defamatory.”

“It’s a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The film attempted to paint Trump in a negative light, although, producers did admit in the credits that the film was highly “fictionalized for dramatic purposes,” proceeding to depict Trump as a sexual abuser and an amphetamine user.

The screenwriter, Gabriel Sherman, stated that the film faced numerous challenges in its inception as Hollywood did not want to fund the project, and actors were reportedly hesitant to “humanize” Trump.

A significant investor of the film, billionaire Dan Snyder, a supporter of the former president, purportedly threatened to pull the plug on the project after first viewing it.

“He was [falsely] under the impression that it was a flattering portrayal of the 45th president,” Variety reported.

“So sad that HUMAN SCUM, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want in order to hurt a Political Movement, which is far bigger than any of us. MAGA2024!” Trump continued.

The film is set during the former president’s first marriage with Ivana Trump. In one scene, Donald Trump, who is played by actor Sebastian Stan, sexually assaults his wife, who is played by actress Maria Bakalova.

During a divorce deposition, Ivana initially claimed that Trump had raped her, a claim that she later retracted and admitted was false. Trump has also denied that he sexually assaulted his first wife.

“My former wife, Ivana, was a kind and wonderful person, and I had a great relationship with her until the day she died. The writer of this pile of garbage, Gabe Sherman, a lowlife and talentless hack, who has long been widely discredited, knew that, but chose to ignore it,” Trump added.

A Trump attorney sent a cease and desist letter to the filmmakers in May, working to disrupt the film’s release.

Meanwhile, the film’s director, Ali Abbasi, said that he believes there’s “no nice, metaphorical way to deal with the rising wave of fascism,” within the context of filmmaking, referring to both Trump and the MAGA movement.

Trump’s campaign also commented on the apparent falsehoods that the film suggests to its viewers, calling it “pure fiction.

“The filmmakers now readily admit they fabricated scenes and created fake stories to fit some deranged narrative about President Trump that is completely untrue. This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked,” stated Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign communications director.

“This ‘film’ is pure malicious defamation, should never see the light of day, and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store, it belongs in a dumpster fire,” Cheung added.

