Trump Signs Executive Order Reversing Biden Admin Paper Straw Initiative: ‘Liberal Paper Straws Don’t Work’

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:13 PM – Friday, February 7, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he plans on signing an executive order to reverse the previous administration’s push for paper straws — a Biden-era plan to phase out plastic straws in the federal government by 2027.

“I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don’t work. BACK TO PLASTIC!” Trump wrote in a Friday morning Truth Social post. The Biden administration previously placed an emphasis on phasing out plastic straws throughout the federal government over the next decade, due to the straws, “littering our ocean, poisoning the air of communities near production facilities, and threatening public health.”

Trump first blasted paper straws back in 2020 for “disintegrating” so quickly.

He also argued that many more COVID-19 face masks were being found in the ocean, being toxically consumed by marine life, than plastic straws were — yet no one batted an eye to that fact or attempted to ban face masks like they did with the straws.

“Has anyone tried those paper straws? They’re not working too good,” Trump previously stated.

Additionally, Trump sold his very own branded plastic straws during his 2020 campaign, marketing the dire need for the straws since “liberal paper straws don’t work.”

Similar to former President Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris also previously supported banning plastic straws during her 2020 campaign, stating “We DO need to ban the plastic.”

The resurgence of plastic in straws is seen as a victory for Trump allies in the energy sector, as plastics are manufactured using oil and gas, a key sector of resurgence the Trump administration is focusing in on — revitalizing the American economy.

