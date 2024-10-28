Trump Senior Advisors: Sold Out Madison Square Garden Rally Launches Closing Message From President Trump

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage at the campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Gabriella Sable

2:31 PM – Tuesday, October 28, 2024

On Sunday, former President Donald Trump previewed his closing remarks at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Senior Advisor to Trump Jason Miller told One America News that the event is a way to show how Kamala Harris destroyed America and Trump will save America.

“It’s the kickoff to our closing message,” Miller argued. “Kamala Harris broke it. President Trump will fix it. That’s the message that we’re going to get our economy back on track. We’re going to secure the border.”

Miller says the energy at the event was electric.

“The energy here is a story unto its own. There’s never been a political event like this in history,” Miller said.

Another Senior Advisor to Trump, Tim Murtaugh, continued with the same sentiment, saying the atmosphere at the venue gives the final push to close out the race strong.

“Everybody watching around the country in all seven battleground states and all the other 43 other states and the American territories, the energy that’s going to be in this building emanating from the podium,” Murtaugh said. “It’s going to be palpable,” Murtaugh continued. “Everyone’s going to be able to understand what a huge moment this is. We already have the momentum, and this is just going to be closing it out strong.”

Miller said that Harris’ campaign strategy to call Trump a fascist is part of her new way forward agenda towards a Trump win.

“Well, I think they’re trying to help turn the page,” Miller said.

“I mean turn the page away from Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. And that’s really what they’re going to do,” Miller continued. “Kamala Harris isn’t saying a single thing that she will do for everyday people in America. I think that’s a massive mistake on their part.”

