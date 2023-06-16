Trump seeks to move Manhattan DA’s case against him to Federal court

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco

11:55 AM – Friday, June 16, 2023

Attorneys for 45th President Donald J. Trump are launching a new bid to move his business fraud trial in New York to Federal court.

In a new court filing, Trump’s legal team contended that the crimes Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is accusing him of fall under Federal rather than state jurisdiction.

They also accused Bragg of mischaracterizing and ignoring applicable legal facts in order to try to keep the case in state court.

The filing comes as Trump has not only raised concerns about Bragg but also about Judge Juan Merchan.

A U.S. District judge is set to hear oral arguments on the push to move the trial later this month.

