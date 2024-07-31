Trump Scolds Reporter For ‘Nasty Question’ At Black Journalist Event In Chicago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks with Rachel Scott, senior congressional correspondent for ABC News (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:40 PM – Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Former President Donald Trump attended a moderated question and answer (Q&A) session at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago, Illinois.

However, a number of journalists on the panel were quick to make the former president feel uncomfortable by asking condescending and demeaning questions related to past statements that were either taken out of context, or just flat out lies perpetuated by left-wing mainstream media.

The Wednesday interview kicked off with ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott. She questioned Trump on a few of his previous remarks, except they were taken out of context and misrepresented.

“You have used words like ‘animal’ and ‘rabbit’ to describe Black district attorneys. You’ve attacked Black journalists, calling them a ‘loser,’ saying the questions that they ask are, ‘stupid and racist.’ You’ve had dinner with a White supremacist at your Mar-a-Lago resort,” she said. “So, my question, sir, now that you are asking Black supporters to vote for you, why should Black voters trust you after you have used language like that?” Scott said, assertively.

The 45th president took offense to how he was questioned by Scott. In his answer, he called her statement and question “disgraceful.”

“First of all, I don’t think I’ve ever been asked a question [in] such a horrible manner, the first question. You don’t even say ‘hello, how are you?’ Are you with ABC, because I think they’re a fake news network, a terrible network. I think it’s disgraceful that I came here in good spirit,” Trump said.

Nevertheless, Trump still held his chin high and went on to respond to the bitter question, even though she had distorted the truth. “I think it’s a very nasty question … I have been the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln. That’s my answer,” he said. “And for you to start off a question and answer period, especially when you’re 35 minutes late, because you couldn’t get your equipment to work, in such a hostile manner, I think it’s a disgrace. I really do,” Trump continued.

The former GOP president was also irritated by Vice President Kamala Harris not being in attendance as he was expecting her to be, maintaining that he was “invited [under] false pretenses.” “I was invited here, and I was told my opponent, whether it was Biden or Kamala, was going to be here,” Trump said. “It turned out my opponent isn’t here. You invited me under false pretenses. And then you said you couldn’t do it with Zoom. Well, you know, where’s Zoom? She’s going to do it with Zoom, and she’s not coming,” Trump added.

Harris was indeed invited to the event, however, she reportedly could not attend due to “scheduling conflicts.”

The Harris campaign responded after the Trump interview, stating: “Today’s tirade is simply a taste of the chaos and division that has been a hallmark of Trump’s MAGA rallies this entire campaign.”

