Trump Says He ‘Wouldn’t Protect’ Prince Harry If He Is Reelected In November

(L) Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) / (R) Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks during a wheelchair curling demonstration at the “Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025’s One Year to Go” winter training camp in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, February 16, 2024. (Photo by DON MACKINNON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

1:10 PM – Monday, February 26, 2024

Former United States President Donald Trump claimed that he “wouldn’t protect” the United Kingdom’s Prince Harry if he is victorious in the 2024 election in November.

Henry Charles Albert David, 39, is the Duke of Sussex’s real name.

If Trump wins his second presidential term this November, he stated that Prince Harry would be “on his own,” after he accused the Duke of “betraying the Queen.”

“He betrayed the queen. That’s unforgivable,” Trump explained to the U.K.’s Daily Express over the weekend.

In the midst of a legal battle between the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the conservative think-tank the Heritage Foundation, concerning whether the agency complied with applicable regulations when issuing Prince Harry a visa, Trump claimed that the Biden administration has been “protecting Harry.”

On Friday, the Heritage Foundation appeared in court in an attempt to get the Biden administration to provide Harry’s visa records so that it could be determined whether or not he lied about his drug use on immigration documents.

According to the foundation, if Prince Harry had been truthful in his immigration documents regarding his experiences using drugs such as cocaine, cannabis, magic mushrooms, and ayahuasca, which are described in his book Spare, it should have prevented him from entering the United States.

In order to determine if he received beneficial treatment or if he lied about his prior drug use, the group wants the Department of Homeland Security to make his documentation available. Lawyers for the DHS asserted in a Washington, D.C., court on Friday that confessions made in a book “might not be genuine.”

Cited by U.K. broadsheet The Times, John Bardo, a Department of Homeland Security attorney, stated, “Just saying something in a book doesn’t make it true.”

“I wouldn’t protect him,” Trump said. “He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

When Prince Harry revealed his intentions to depart from the Royal Family in January 2020, he was accused of blindsiding the Queen, an allegation that he has since denied.

Nevertheless, Prince Harry and his wife, actress Meghan Markle, have both tried to project the image of a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II, despite the fact that several biographies have alluded to possible conflicts, such as their choice to name their daughter Lilibet, which is a childhood nickname from the Queen’s family.

On Saturday, during the Conservative Political Action Conference, the 45th president also claimed that the Biden Administration had been “too gracious” to Prince Harry after “what he has done.”

Prince Harry moved to California with Markle back in 2020. The couple had formally decided and announced their decision to move to the United States after stepping down from their duties as senior royals. Currently, they reside with their two kids in Montecito, California.

During his interview on ABC’s Good Morning America, Harry provided an update regarding his life in the United States and California, saying “it’s amazing” and that he loves “every day of it.”

In addition, during the interview, Prince Harry stated that he “considered” becoming an American citizen.

“American citizenship is something that’s crossed my mind, but certainly not something that’s a high priority for me right now,” Prince Harry said.

