Trump Says He Will Create ‘External Revenue Service’ To Collect Revenue From Foreign Sources

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – MARCH 02: Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a Get Out the Vote Rally March 2, 2024 in Richmond, Virginia. Sixteen states, including Virginia, will vote during Super Tuesday on March 5. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:07 PM – Tuesday, January 14, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he will create an external revenue office that will collect all foreign-sourced revenue.

On Tuesday, Trump posted on Truth Social that upon his return to the White House, he will create the External Revenue Service (ERS) office, collecting foreign-source revenue, such as tariffs.

“For far too long, we have relied on taxing our Great People using the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Through soft and pathetically weak Trade agreements, the American Economy has delivered growth and prosperity to the World, while taxing ourselves,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I am today announcing that I will create the EXTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE [ERS] to collect our Tariffs, Duties, and all Revenue that come from Foreign sources.”

He continued, stating that the ERS would be established on January 20th to “begin charging those that make money off of us with Trade, and they will start paying, FINALLY, their fair share.”

During his campaign, Trump had suggested abolishing income tax and replacing the government’s main source of revenue with tariffs.

Tariff collection currently falls under the authority of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which is part of the Department of Homeland Security.

The president-elect has already threatened to raise tariffs on foreign countries that do not comply with immigration policies. He has specifically threatened Mexico and Canada with a 25% tariff, in addition to imposing import taxes of “between 10% and 20%’ on all foreign goods — and up to a 60% tariff on Chinese imports.

