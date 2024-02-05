Trump Says He Wants To Debate Biden ‘Immediately,’ Biden Claims Trump Has ‘Nothing Else To Do’

(Photo by JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:33 PM – Monday, February 5, 2024

GOP 2024 presidential front-runner Donald Trump declared on Monday that he wants to debate President Joe Biden “immediately.” However, the Democrat incumbent dismissed the claim with little delay.

“I’d like to call for, immediately, debates,” Trump said on The Dan Bongino Show. “I’d like to debate him now because we should debate,” continued the former president. “We should debate for the good of the country.”

However, Biden essentially scoffed at the idea and dropped an insult of his own.

“Well, if I were him, I’d want to debate me too,” Biden told reporters in Las Vegas when asked about Trump’s suggestion. “He’s got nothing else to do,” Biden continued.

Despite the fact that the primary season is still underway, the discussion illustrates the belief held by the majority of Americans in both parties that Trump and Biden will most certainly be their respective parties’ choices.

Additionally, Biden has not taken part in any debates with the few unlikely Democrat candidates vying for the party’s candidacy. Many have asserted that Biden, 81, is too fearful to debate Trump, or anyone else for that matter, due to his “cognitive decline” and “consistent confusion,” critics say.

In April 2023, Biden was mocked after it was discovered that reporters who were chosen to interview him had given Biden and his team “cue cards” that had each question listed beforehand.

One zoomed-in press photograph even showed a cue card with what questions would be asked and it displayed a small headshot of Courtney Subramanian, a reporter at the Los Angeles Times who was scheduled to interview Biden at that time. The card also displayed what topics she would be discussing.

In the Bongino interview on Monday, Trump again criticized Biden for turning down an interview request for the second time in a row from the TV network that would be airing the Super Bowl.

“He can’t do it, because he can’t talk,” Trump said regarding why Biden turned down the interview request.

