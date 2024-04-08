Trump Says He Doesn’t Support National Abortion Ban, Would Instead ‘Let States Decide’

Former President Donald Trump arrives for a rally on April 02, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. At the rally, Trump spoke next to an empty lectern on the stage and challenged President Joe Biden to debate him. The Wisconsin primary is being held today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:20 PM – Monday, April 8, 2023

Former President Donald Trump stated that he does not support a federal ban on abortion and instead believes that individual states should set their own abortion limits.

Advertisement

This statement contradicts what Democrats have been claiming about him for the last few months.

Nevertheless, many detractors of the former president have still gone as far as to say that Trump is “lying” and that he is only claiming this in order to “get more votes.”

“At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people,” Trump said in a video posted to Truth Social.

“My view is, now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land,” Trump said.

In the video released on Monday, Trump also reaffirmed his total support for exceptions in situations of rape, incest, and to preserve the mother’s life.

The former GOP president went on to say that he believes every state should pass its own abortion legislation, but he did not name the specific laws that he is in favor of. This goes against the views of some notable Republican officials, who want a federal law that restricts or outlaws reproductive rights nationwide.

Trump’s “division between federal and state laws,” according to President Joe Biden and his allies, is “meaningless.” Biden has elevated abortion to a significant political issue in the presidential election, attempting to instill fear in Democrat voters that if they do not vote “blue,” then their “abortion rights,” in Biden’s own words, could be taken away indefinitely.

Democrats further claimed that Trump had long been a threat to abortion rights since he had “appointed justices to the Supreme Court who had reversed the historic Roe v. Wade decision.”

“President Trump supports preserving life but has also made clear that he supports states’ rights because he supports the voters’ right to make decisions for themselves,” said Brian Hughes, a Trump senior adviser. He added: “President Trump thinks voters should have the last word.”

Meanwhile, Susan B. Anthony Pro Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser expressed her “deep disappointment in President Trump’s position” on the issue. Dannenfelser has lobbied Republicans to accept a nationwide ban that is based on weeks.

“Saying the issue is ‘back to the states’ cedes the national debate to the Democrats, who are working relentlessly to enact legislation mandating abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy,” she said. “If successful, they will wipe out states’ rights.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!