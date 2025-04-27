Trump Says He Doesn’t ‘Believe In Using Loopholes’ To Serve Third Term

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (JULIA DEMAREE NIKHINSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:14 AM – Sunday, April 27, 2025

President Donald Trump recently stated that he does not “believe in using loopholes” to run for a third term.

President Trump’s comment came in response to a Time Magazine reporter asking if a potential third term was on the table.

“You recently said you were ‘not joking’ about seeking a third term and that there were methods to do it. What methods?” the outlet asked.

“I’d rather not discuss that now, but as you know, there are some loopholes that have been discussed that are well known,” President Trump responded. “But I don’t believe in loopholes. I don’t believe in using loopholes.”

Throughout the interview, Time asked President Trump about one proposed “loophole” in which Trump would serve as the vice president to J.D. Vance.

“You wouldn’t run as vice president to J.D. Vance?” Time asked.

President Trump responded by claiming to be unaware of the possibility while pointing out his results on a cognitive test.

“I don’t know anything about, what, look, all I can say is this, I am being inundated with requests,” he stated. “I’m doing a good job. Great physical exam, and unlike every other president, I took the cognitive test and I aced it 100% and I bet you guys couldn’t get 100% on that exam. It’s a tough exam. You know, when you get into the mid questions, it gets to be pretty tricky and pretty tough, and the last questions are very tough, and I aced it. And I guarantee, I’d give you, I’d make a big, beautiful bet that you guys couldn’t ace it.”

Right-wing podcaster Steve Bannon has been a leading figure in calling on President Trump to run for a third term, although many legal analysts claim that in doing so would violate the U.S. Constitution which only allows for a president to serve two terms in office.

Bannon hosted a Friday interview with NewsNation host Chris Cuomo, who questioned how President Trump would get around the constitution to serve a third term.

“We have many different alternatives to make sure President Trump on the afternoon of January 2029 is the President of the United States, many different alternatives. And we will roll those out over time,” he stated.

President Trump also previously explored a potential third term, stating in March that “A lot of people want me to do it.”

“But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration,” he added.

President Trump will be 82 at the end of his second term.

