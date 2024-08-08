Trump Says Harris Will Be Easier To Defeat In Debates As 2024 Race Heats Up

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 08: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:37 PM – Thursday, August 8, 2024

Former President Donald Trump is full of confidence while he gets ready to prepare for the 2024 presidential debates against the Democrat nominee and current vice president, Kamala Harris, maintaining that she will be easier to beat in comparison to President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

UPDATE – 08/08/24 – 3:48 P.M.: Harris was questioned by reporters about the three upcoming debates, but she only confirmed the ABC News debate, not the other two. It is now unclear if she will agree to take part in the other two debates.

The most recent debate that Trump took part in against President Biden resulted in the president dropping out of the race, since Biden’s performance was so poor.

Harris was then able to quickly rise to the top of the 2024 Democrat ticket after widespread support from Democrat elites like former President Barack Obama, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

After stepping down, Biden was also amongst the crowd of Democrats to endorse Harris.

“I will expose Kamala during the Debate the same way I exposed Crooked Joe, Hillary and everyone else during Debates – Only I think Kamala will be easier!” Trump wrote in a Thursday post on Truth Social.

Additionally, House Republicans like Speaker Mike Johnson have called for Biden to step down from his presidential position, stating, “If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately.”

Johnson continued, highlighting the hypocrisy of how Harris was selected to be the Democrat nominee for president and noting that it was clearly undemocratic.

“Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe Biden to be the Democrat nominee for president, the self-proclaimed ‘party of democracy’ has proven exactly the opposite,” Johnson said.

Harris has risen to the top of the 2024 presidential Democrat ticket without winning a single vote in any Democrat primary. However, she has acquired enough delegates to take on the role.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!