Trump Reveals His Youngest Daughter Tiffany Is Pregnant

US President Donald Trump stands with daughter Tiffany Trump. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:59 PM – Thursday, October 10, 2024

Former President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, 30, is pregnant with her first child.

Trump made the celebratory announcement during a speech at the Detroit Economic Club, where Tiffany’s father-in-law, businessman Massad Boulos, was in attendance.

“He happens to be the father of Tiffany’s husband, Michael, who’s a very exceptional young guy. And she’s an exceptional young woman. And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice,” Trump stated.

The couple was engaged in January 2021 prior to their marriage at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida estate in 2022.

The Boulos family is of Lebanese descent and runs Boulos Enterprises, producing and distributing “motorcycles, power bikes, tricycles, and outboard motors.”

Tiffany’s mother is actress Marla Maples, 60, stemming from Trump’s second marriage.

Tiffany graduated from Georgetown Law in 2020 and has since begun working as an attorney. Although Tiffany generally prefers to keep a low-profile, at least in comparison to her other half-siblings, she did make an appearance at the 2020 and 2024 Republican National Convention, where she supported her father in his bid for reelection.

“A vote for my father, Donald J. Trump, is a vote to uphold our American ideals. Be true to yourself. And stay true to the Dream of America,” Tiffany said.

More recently, Tiffany also came out in support of her father following the Butler rally assassination attempt in July, which resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries, including Trump being grazed in the right ear by gunfire.

“The outpouring of love and support for my dad is deeply appreciated,” she wrote in a social media post. “Thank you God for keeping my father alive. Political violence is never the answer. God bless the secret service and law enforcement who fearlessly intervened. Please include the families of the victims in your prayers. As you saw today, my father is a fighter and he will continue to fight for you and the USA.”

It is currently unknown how far along Tiffany is in her pregnancy.

