Trump Responds To Biden’s Assertion He Could Have Won 2024 Without Dropping Out

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:47 AM – Wednesday, January 1, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump responded to President Joe Biden’s claim that he would’ve beaten him if they squared off in the past election.

“Well, he was way behind, he would’ve really, I assume, not had a chance,” Trump said at a Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party Tuesday night alongside his wife Melania Trump.

“He was way behind (Harris) and we won in record numbers. I wish him well,” Trump added, referencing his decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris on Election Day last November.

The response by Trump comes after reports circulated in the past few months that the 82-year-old Biden regretted dropping out of the race as he and his aides claimed that he could’ve beaten Trump, despite multiple Democrats arguing that point.

The pressure to end his re-election bid caved in on Biden on July 21st when he stepped down from his position as the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee and endorsed Harris to replace him on the ticket.

Trump laughed at Biden’s claim by referencing the disastrous poll numbers for the 82-year-old ever since his poor performance at the June 27th debate.

According to the Washington Post, Biden and his confidants have been careful not to blame Harris or her campaign for Trump’s November election victory.

“Record numbers as you know from every swing state. We won the popular vote by millions and millions of people,” the incoming president said.

Additionally, Trump wished Biden well, saying that the current president had a chance to prove he could beat him during their debate but “it didn’t work out too well for him.”

As “Hail to the Chief” played at the New Year’s Eve party, Trump predicted that the U.S. is going to do “fantastically well” in 2025.

“A great year, I think we’re gonna do fantastically well as a country,” he said. “We’re gonna bring it back, it has to be brought back. People are not respecting our country very much and they gotta respect us a lot.”

Trump also said there’s been “great progress” over the past five weeks since his election victory.

“There’s a whole light over the whole world,” he remarked. “Not just our country, there are a lot of very happy people.”

Additionally, Trump also confirmed that he will attend former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral in Washington, DC, which is scheduled for January 9th.

“I do. I’ll be there. We were invited,” Trump said.

