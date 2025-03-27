Trump Requests Rep. Stefanik To Withdraw Her Nomination To Serve As UN Ambassador 

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:38 PM – Thursday, March 27, 2025

President Donald Trump has asked New York GOP Representative Elise Stefanik to withdraw her nomination to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (UN).

The White House confirmed a report that had been circulating in the media earlier in the day when it informed Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair James E. Risch (R-Idaho) on Thursday afternoon that it was withdrawing Stefanik’s nomination.

On Thursday, Trump made the announcement on Truth Social — citing the House GOP’s razor-thin majority.

“I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress to help me deliver Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength, and much more, so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” Trump wrote.

“With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat. The people love Elise and, with her, we have nothing to worry about come Election Day. There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations,” he said.

Additionally, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) vaguely said that Trump’s decision to withdraw her nomination had “something to do with political realities these days” when asked about it.

Although the 45th and 47th president did not announce who he would nominate to take over the slot, he did emphasize that Stefanik will continue to serve in Congress and that she will rejoin the House Leadership team.

“Therefore, Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People,” Trump said.

