Trump Reportedly Pushes For Daughter-In-Law Lara Trump To Be Placed In Senior Position at RNC

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:17 AM – Tuesday, February 13, 2024

According to a New York Times report, Donald Trump is considering endorsing his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to be the co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC). Lara has been married to Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, since 2014.

This is in response to an array of reports that claim Ronna McDaniel, the current chair of the RNC, will be stepping down following the South Carolina Republican primary.

In order to unseat McDaniel in the leadership position, the former president was also previously supporting Michael Whatley, the chair of the North Carolina Republican Party. Whatley currently serves as the RNC’s general counsel.

One man and one woman will co-chair the RNC, according to party bylaws. Former President Trump has been speaking with advisors about possibly supporting his son Eric’s wife to be one of the co-chairs.

Having collaborated with the committee for many years, Lara Trump has established herself as a formidable fundraiser.

The Trump family, which controls the former president’s campaign and has influence over how funds are allocated, would likewise have faith in the daughter-in-law, according to The New York Times.

In 2021, Lara Trump also considered a candidacy for the North Carolina Senate.

For several months, McDaniel has been under pressure to resign from her position by Trump’s campaign backers and a plethora of Republican voters who have voiced their disapproval of her online.

McDaniel is “now Head of the RNC, and I’ll be making a decision the day after the South Carolina Primary as to my recommendations for RNC Growth,” Trump said on Truth Social after meeting with McDaniel at Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

Although, McDaniel has already been considering leaving her position before the conclusion of her tenure for some time, reports claim.

The RNC’s organizational goals are to increase Republican voter turnout and party revenue. The committee was compelled to collaborate with Trump in 2016 after his victory in both the primary and general elections stunned the Republican field. The committee was given many significant responsibilities by the Trump campaign in 2020.

From 2015 to 2017, McDaniel presided over the Michigan Republican Party as its chair. She assumed leadership of the national committee the day before Trump’s inauguration in January of the same year. Reince Priebus, her predecessor, resigned from the position to serve as President Trump’s first chief of staff.

Although McDaniel was scheduled to hold office until 2025, her relationship with Trump reportedly started to deteriorate as a result of their disagreements over the Republican primary debates this year, which featured Trump’s opponents but not the outgoing president. Trump declined to participate in the debates due to his very successful poll numbers and his refusal to sign the RNC pledge that states candidates will support any GOP candidate who is nominated as the 2024 presidential bid.

The Post reported that Trump and the departing chair, McDaniel, have consistently maintained a friendly relationship in private. However, Trump also told reporters that an RNC makeover is necessary around two weeks ago.

“Is it time for Ronna McDaniel to step aside?” a Newsmax reporter recently asked Trump. Trump responded, saying, “I think she knows that; I think she understands that.”

