Trump Releases JFK Assassination Files, Includes Plausible Intelligence Involvement

President John F. Kennedy (1917 – 1963) and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy ride with Texas Governor John Connally and others in an open car motorcade shortly before the president was assassinated in Dallas, Texas, November 22, 1963. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:47 AM – Wednesday, March 19, 2025

President Donald Trump’s administration released around 80,000 pages of previously classified documents pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Tuesday.

With the historic release, President Trump made good on his promise for government transparency after announcing the release on Monday while touring the Kennedy Center.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also announced the release in a post on X, writing that the files include “no redactions.”

“President Trump is ushering in a new era of maximum transparency. Today, per his direction, previously redacted JFK Assassination Files are being released to the public with no redactions. Promises made, promises kept,” she wrote.

Newly released documents pertaining to to assassination revealed that an intelligence officer, Gary Underhill, was “very agitated” and quickly fled Washington, D.C., the day after Kennedy was shot.

Underhill then spoke with a friend, detailing how a “small clique within the CIA” was responsible for the assassination.

Underhill was then found dead in his apartment six months later, and the coroner ruled his death a suicide.

“The day after the assassination, Gary Underhill left Washington in a hurry. Late in the evening, he showed up at the home of a friend in New Jersey,” the documents stated. “He was very agitated. A small clique within the CIA was responsible for the assassination, he confided, and he was afraid for his life and probably would have to leave the country.”

“Less than six months later Underhill was found shot to death in his Washington apartment. The coroner ruled it a suicide,” it continued. “The friends whom Underhill visited say he was sober but badly shook. They say he attributed the Kennedy murder to a CIA clique which was carrying on a lucrative racket in gun-running, narcotics, and other contraband.”

The details of Underhill’s suicide has been questioned since he was found with a gunshot wound behind his left ear, which is an unusual position to commit the act, and Underhill “was right-handed.”

Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. Former Marine and defector to the Soviet Union, Lee Harvey Oswald, was arrested and charged with the killing.

President Lyndon B. Johnson established the Warren Commission in 1963, concluding that Oswald acted alone, however the latest documents released challenge that finding.

Additionally, the files also included a letter signed by President Kennedy in 1994, explicitly calling then-Senator Joe Biden a “traitor.”

The letter began, stating “Dear Sen. Biden: You are a traitor…” which was previously released in a previous Freedom of Information Act request, shared on social media as early as 2020.

The FBI previously investigated the letter, however the case was closed in December 1994, with the agency claiming that it did not believe Kennedy was the real author of the letter.

Meanwhile, GOP Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) stated that he believes the release of the files contains “false information.”

“Some of it, of course, is going to be false information that’s in there. Not necessarily placed there false, but information they got that we know later is not truthful. One day it will be this group [responsible], another day it will be that group,” he stated.

“I honestly don’t think we’ll ever really know who pulled the trigger. I have my suspects as a lot of people do. But I think that America deserves to know.”

President Trump has also vowed to release the documents pertaining to the assassination of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Jeffrey Epstein.

