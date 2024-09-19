Trump Recounts Lone Interaction With Walz, After Walz Asked For Help In Panicked Phone Call During 2020 Riots

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks on stage during the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:21 PM – Thursday, September 19, 2024

On Fox News’ late night show “Gutfeld!” with host Greg Gutfeld, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump revealed his one and only personal encounter with Tim Walz, the Minnesota governor and Democrat vice presidential nominee.

Trump appeared on the program on Wednesday night, discussing a previous panicked phone call that Walz (D-Minn.) made to Trump in 2020.

The Democrat governor nervously asked Trump for help as protestors and rioters surrounded his residence during the Black Lives Matter riots, which were prompted by the death of a Black man named George Floyd.

“Walz is a strange dude,” Gutfeld expressed, prompting Trump to describe the previous phone call.

“He’s a strange guy,” Trump said in agreement. “You know, he called up years ago, I was in the White House, and he said, ‘My house is being surrounded by people with American flags.’ I said, ‘Is that a good thing or a bad thing?’”

“He said ‘I think they are going to attack me,’” Trump recounted. “This was during the riots and everything else. They were MAGA people, you know, they like the American flag. And they also like Trump – I said ‘How do you know?’ … he said, ‘Could you put out a word, like, that I’m your friend?’”

Trump added, “I don’t even know him, but that’s the only time I ever spoke to him,” before explaining that he did end up sharing a positive online post about Walz, so that the governor would not be targeted or have people come after him.

Trump further explained the social media post, stating, “Long ago I put out a statement, ‘He’s a good man, the governor, he’s on our side,’ I don’t know him but I didn’t want him to get hurt. And everybody put down their flags and they left, and he said it was a miracle. I didn’t want him to get hurt.”

“Scared by the American flag…” Gutfeld jokingly interjected.

The segment concluded with Trump noting how Walz had claimed at the time that there were 15,000 people outside his mansion that “looked violent,” to which Trump responded, “Are they carrying the American flag? [Then] they are not going to be violent… But I put out a statement [anyways] and they just went back, it was sort of a beautiful thing in a lot of ways.”

