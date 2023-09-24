Trump Receives 10-Point Lead Over Biden In Recent Election Poll

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)(Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:26 PM – Sunday, September 24, 2023

A new election poll shows that former President Donald Trump is currently leading President Joe Biden by 10 points among voters who took part in the poll.

The new poll, released on Sunday, was conducted by the Washington Post and ABC and indicated that if the 2024 presidential election was held today, Trump would defeat Biden 52% to 42%.

According to reports, In addition to his age, respondents disliked Biden’s handling of the economy and the U.S.-Mexico border. Biden’s approval rating for handling immigration at the US-Mexico border is much lower at 23%.

In terms of sentiment, 20% strongly approve of his overall work, while 45% strongly disagree. The 74% of poll-takers who believe that he is too old for a second term has increased by 6 percentage points since last May.

Biden is also suffering a crisis of confidence within his own party, with nearly 60% of Democrats indicating that they would prefer a different Democrat candidate.

Additionally, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to initiate an impeachment investigation was positively received, with 58% of respondents believing that Biden is held accountable under the law in the same way as any other president is.

According to the poll, only 32% believed he was being “unfairly victimized.”

The ABC-Washington Post poll was conducted from September 15th to September 20th among 1,006 adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. It featured a split of 25% Democrats, 25% Republicans, and 42% Independents.

Biden, 80, is the oldest person to ever run for president in the United States, closely followed by Trump, at age 77. Biden would be 82-years-old if he is reelected and takes office for a second term.

