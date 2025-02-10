Trump Pokes Fun At Taylor Swift After Viral ‘Booing’ Moment At Super Bowl: ‘MAGA Is Very Unforgiving’

US President Donald Trump salutes as the national anthem is played before the start of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 9, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:33 AM – Monday, February 10, 2025

President Donald Trump cracked jokes about singer Taylor Swift on social media after she was loudly “booed” during the recent Super Bowl 59.

A viral video recorded at the Super Bowl shows Swift on the jumbotron, followed by NFL spectators yelling “boo” as Swift noticed the crowd’s reaction, differing from the usual praise and cheers from her fans — being one of the most popular and successful singers in the music industry.

She is still currently dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, which has prompted many more young women to watch the NFL — in the hopes of seeing their favorite singer on television during Kansas City Chiefs games.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump became the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl, receiving massive cheers as he made a salute during the National Anthem.

Additionally, Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones went out of his way to shake President Trump’s hand prior to the start of the game.

After the game, Trump took to Truth Social to make jokes at Swift’s expense for receiving an apparent negative spectator reaction. Trump highlighted her dedication to the Democrat Party, and how she previously endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 campaign cycle.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” Trump wrote on Sunday night.

Trump also expressed his frustration with the new NFL kickoff rule, which does not allow players to run down the field on kickoffs until the returner catches the ball.

“The worst part of the Super Bowl, by far, was watching the Kickoff where, as the ball is sailing through the air, the entire field is frozen, stiff. College Football does not do it, and won’t! Whose idea was it to ruin the Game?” Trump continued.

It seems as though NFL fans have become tired of the NFL constantly filming Swift’s attendance at games, dating back to the start of her relationship with Kelce beginning in September of 2023 — resulting in the viral moment of fans booing her at the big game.

