Trump Pleads Not Guilty To Election Charges in Georgia

OAN’s Roy Francis

8:42 AM – Thursday, August 31, 2023

45th President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges in Georgia alleging that he had tried to steal the 2020 election.

By entering the not guilty plea, Trump will now avoid having to appear at a scheduled arraignment hearing on September 6th.

The charges that the 45th president is facing in Georgia are racketeering, soliciting state officials to violate their oaths of office, making false statement, filing false statements and conspiracy dealing with fake electors in the state.

Trump, and his 18 co-defendants, were indicted on August 14th, on a combined 41 charges. Other co-defendants such as Ray Smith, Sidney Powell and Trevian Kutti have all already filed not guilty pleas.

After his arraignment, the 45th president was released on a $200,000 bond while he awaits trial.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more details.

