Trump Pleads “Not Guilty” To All Counts

2:22 PM – Thursday, August 3, 2023

Donald Trump has pleaded “not guilty” to all charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election case. The 45th president is being charged with four counts.

Trump will be arraigned in Florida on August 10th for a secret document overriding an indictment. In addition, he has a hearing in Georgia on that day on a motion to remove the Fulton County DA.

The four counts that he is being prosecuted for are “Conspiracy to Defraud the United States,” “Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding,” “Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding,” and “Conspiracy Against Rights.”

In addition to targeting the former president, Smith named six co-conspirators in a 45-page charging document. He accused all six parties of schemes related to blocking the transfer of power to Joe Biden on January 6th.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has accused Special Counsel Jack Smith of engaging in election interference.

Additionally, prosecutors announced that they will not seek detention of President Trump.

The judge has set the next upcoming hearing for August 28th. Trump is allowed to waive his appearance at the next hearing.

The former president has many crucial court dates coming up in the following months.

On August 23rd, he has the first GOP primary debate of this election cycle.

It is currently unclear if Trump will be participating in the first debate. The second GOP debate is on September 27th.

On October 2nd, the New York Civil Trial versus the Trump Org begins.

