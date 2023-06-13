Trump pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to 37 charges in docs case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he makes a visit to the Cuban restaurant Versailles after he appeared for his arraignment on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges including possession of national security documents after leaving office, obstruction, and making false statements. (Photo by Alon Skuy/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

2:33 PM – Tuesday, June 13, 2023

45th President Donald J. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the 37 federal charges related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The former president arrived at the Miami federal courthouse on Tuesday. His co-defendant, Waltine “Walt” Nauta, also arrived alongside him. The courthouse was surrounded by his supporters and fans wearing “Make America Great Again” hats, and carrying “I stand with Trump” posters while waving flags.

Similar to his last indictment, no mugshot was taken. The decision was made due to Trump being one of the most recognizable faces in the world.

Prior to the arraignment hearing, the Republican candidate was booked and electronic copies of his fingerprints were taken. In its entirety, the booking process took around 10 minutes or so.

During the Tuesday arraignment, Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman ruled that Trump could not communicate with Nauta about the case. Nauta is Trump’s personal assistant who worked with the 45th president during his entire tenure. Prosecutors claim that Nauta knowingly moved highly-classified documents at Trump’s request.

Trump’s lawyers have denied any wrong doings and have requested for a jury during the arraignment.

In addition to Trump and Nauta’s attendance at the arraignment, Special Counsel Jack Smith also appeared in court, where he had a large security presence surrounding him.

After Trump was indicted, he made an appearance at a local Miami Cuban sandwich shop called Versailles in Little Havana.

While inside the restaurant with his posse, Trump reportedly said “Food for everyone!”

While there, Trump was greeted by local religious leaders and supporters who surprised him by singing the “Happy Birthday” song. Trump turns 77-years-old on Wednesday, June 14th.

After Trump and his cohort left the city, he also thanked Miami for a very “warm welcome.”

The former president is set to deliver remarks in Bedminster, New Jersey at the Trump National Gold Club Bedminster on Tuesday evening at 5:15 pm PT/ 8:15 pm ET.

