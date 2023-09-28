Trump Opts Not To Move Georgia Case To Federal Court

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:26 PM – Thursday, September 28, 2023

Former President Donald Trump and his counsel will no longer be attempting to transfer his Georgia Election Case to federal court, as his legal team had previously suggested.

In a court filing released on Thursday, attorneys for the 45th president revealed that he will not be attempting to move the criminal charges brought against him by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to federal courts.

His lawyers reportedly informed Judge Scott McAfee previously that Trump “may” attempt to have the case transferred to the federal system. Outside of court, the former president’s representatives had been more open about their desire to move the case.

The deadline for the former president to make a request to move his case was set for Friday.

Trump’s attorney, Steven Sadow, wrote in the filing that the decision was based on his confidence that the court will protect his constitutional right.

“This decision is based on his well-founded confidence that this Honorable Court intends to fully and completely protect his constitutional right to a fair trial and guarantee him due process of law throughout the prosecution of his case in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia,” Sadow said.

The decision comes three weeks after a federal judge in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Georgia dismissed a request to postpone the case of co-defendant Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff.

Trump, Meadows, and 17 others have pleaded not guilty to all allegations in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to “change the results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.”

According to the former president, his acts were not criminal, and the probe is 100% politically motivated.

