Trump On Israel: You Have To Get To Peace

5:20 PM – Monday, March 25, 2023

45th President Donald Trump says that Israel needs to wrap up the war against Hamas in Gaza.

While speaking to Israel Hayom recently, Trump said that the October 7th attacks were terrible. He added that he understands why Israel has gone so hard against Hamas since.

However, he said that the longer the hostilities go on, the worse Israel looks on the world stage. Trump said he wants to see peace.

“And we gotta get to peace,” Trump stated. “You can’t have this going on. And I will say Israel has to be very careful because you’re losing a lot of the world, you’re losing a lot of support. But you have to finish up, you have to get the job done, and you have to get onto peace. You have to get onto a normal life for Israel and for everybody else.”

The president went on to blame Joe Biden for the terrorist attacks as Hamas sees him as extremely stupid and weak.

