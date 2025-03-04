Trump: No Federal Funding For Schools That Permit ‘Illegal Protests,’ Agitators Face Jail

Pro-Palestinian student protesters demonstrate outside Barnard College in New York on February 27, 2025, the morning after pro-Palestinian student protesters stormed a Barnard College building to protest the expulsion last month of two students who interrupted a university class on Israel. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:00 AM – Tuesday, March 4, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will make sure to stop all federal funding for any schools that allow “illegal protests.” The 47th president also stated that agitators could be imprisoned or sent back to the country they originated from.

Trump made the warning as multiple chaotic anti-Israel and pro-Hamas protests have continued to once again ravage college campuses across the United States.

“All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests,” Trump, 78, wrote in an early Truth Social post. “Agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on the crime, arrested.” “NO MASKS! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.

The major threat also comes just a day after his administration vowed to pull over $50 million in government contracts from Columbia University due to the Ivy League’s school’s alleged inaction on cutting down on anti-Israel protests.

Federal officials also said they were reviewing over $5 billion in federal grant commitments tied to the university to ensure the rights of Jewish students were being met.

The grave warning follows Trump’s creation of the Task Force to combat Anti-Semitism. The Task Force was created when Trump first took back the White House in January. During his presidential campaign, he promised to fight against the hatred being carried out on college campuses.

In response, Columbia University claimed it was reviewing the federal government’s warning and hoped to work with the White House to fight Anti-Semitism.

“Columbia is fully committed to combating antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, and we are resolute that calling for, promoting, or glorifying violence or terror has no place at our University,” the school said in a statement late Monday.

Additionally, Trump signed an executive order in January that directed federal agencies to find ways to crackdown on pro-Hamas graffiti and intimidation, including on college campuses. It also ordered deportation of anti-Jewish activists who violated laws.

The order called for the deportation of resident aliens, including students with visas, who broke laws as part of anti-Israel protests that broke out in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks.

