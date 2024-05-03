Trump N.Y. Trial Day 11: Hope Hicks Testifies

Hope Hicks attends President Trumps cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House on May 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

6:11 PM – Friday, May 3, 2024

45th President Donald Trump’s New York trial continues.

Advertisement

On Friday, Trump’s former White House aid Hope Hicks took to the stand.

She explained to jurors what occurred behind the scenes in the final days leading up to the 2016 presidential election. In particular, she focused the fallout surrounding the Access Hollywood tape. Hicks also touched on the first time she ever heard of Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels.

This comes after each side wrapped up with the digital evidence analyst who introduced conversations secretly recorded by Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen to the jury on Thursday.

The pair reportedly talk about the payment to Karen McDougal, which the defense argues was a standard non-disclosure agreement.

Prosecutors are trying to convince the jury that Trump made the payments to McDougal and Stormy Daniels to influence the 2016 election.

Trump says the counts against him are bogus and that Democrats are trying to keep him off the campaign trail.

Trump has said he can’t testify in the trial because the judge is conflicted.



His legal team is also working to appeal the gag order placed on him.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!