Trump, Musk Back Vivek Ramaswamy For Ohio Governor

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

7:18 AM – Tuesday, February 25, 2025

President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk have endorsed entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to be Ohio’s next governor.

On Monday, following Ramaswamy’s announcement, Trump took to Truth Social to give his former opponent his endorsement.

“VIVEK RAMASWAMY is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio. I know him well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL,” Trump wrote. “He’s Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country,” he continued. “He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!”

Trump and Ramaswamy ran against each other in the 2024 presidential race. The entrepreneur polled at fourth place out of all the potential candidates. However, among Trump supporters, he was the second choice of voters in the primary.

Musk, who Ramaswamy was originally slated to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with before he left in order to prepare his campaign launch for governor of the Buckeye State, also shared his endorsement.

The entrepreneur launched his 2026 Ohio gubernatorial bid in front of a packed crowd on Monday.

“Today, I am honored to announce that I am running to be the next governor of a great state at the heart of the greatest nation known to mankind – the state where I was born and raised, the state where Apoorva and I raise our two sons today – a state whose best days are still ahead,” Ramaswamy said at a rally in Cincinnati.

