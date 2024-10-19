Trump Mic Goes Out For 20 Min At Detroit Rally 

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points to his microphone, which has gone out, leaving the audience unable to hear during a campaign rally at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan, October 18, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:45 AM – Saturday, October 19, 2024

Just about 13 minutes into his speech at a Detroit rally, former President Donald Trump’s microphone cut out.

Advertisement

On Friday, Trump was in the middle of talking about his tariff policy, calling it “the most beautiful word in the dictionary,” before the microphone cut off.

“To me, the most beautiful word in the dictionary — it’s not ‘love,’ it’s not ‘respect,'” Trump said before the microphone cut off.

Right when the mic went down, someone handed him another microphone to try, but it didn’t work either.

Trump moved around the stage while the audience chanted “USA” and “We love Trump,” and some music played.

It took roughly 20 minutes for the microphone problem to be resolved.

“Thank you everybody,” Trump said. “So now what happens is I won’t pay the bill for this stupid company that rented us this crap. I won’t pay the bill, and then we’ll have a story that Trump didn’t pay the bill to a contractor.”

“No, when they do that kind of a job, don’t pay the bill. It’s terrible. They also had a little problem with energy coming into the building. But I’m not blaming it on that,” he continued. “Here’s my plan: Do we have fun? Can everyone hear perfectly now? I don’t like the mic, and I didn’t like it from the minute I started.”

“This is important, because we’re doing things here that are really going to be amazing. Let me know. And if [the microphone] goes out again, I will sue the a** off that company. We’re going to sue them, and they’ll say what a horrible guy Trump is. He’s a terrible guy.”

As he proceeded with his speech, Trump outlined his economic platform, promising to reduce corporate taxes, energy expenses, and regulations provided they employ American workers and produce their goods domestically. He claimed that businesses would be subject to a “tough” tariff if they did not produce their goods here.

It was the second time in a week that he had an interruption to an event. He stopped a town hall meeting in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on Monday after it became apparent that several audience members required medical attention.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!