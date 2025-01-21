Trump, Melania Share Romantic First Dance At Commander-In-Chief Ball

President Donald Trump dances with his wife First Lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. President DonaldTrump attends some of the inaugural balls after taking the oath as the 47th president. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:30 AM – Tuesday, January 21, 2025

President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, shared a romantic dance at the Commander-in-Chief Ball, celebrating the start of his second presidential term.

On Monday, America’s new president and first lady shared a dance at the Inaugural Ball, which also served to uplift U.S. military service members.

Melania wowed the crowd when she walked out in a black-and-white strapless gown — reportedly designed by Hervé Pierre, a French-American fashion designer.

Following the presidential couple’s heartwarming dance, they were later joined by Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, as well as a number of members of the nation’s armed forces, breaking out into a waltz ensemble.

“I’ve had no higher privilege in life than to serve as your commander-in-chief, not once but twice,” Trump told the cheering crowd.

During the ball, event organizers also set up a video call with U.S. service members stationed in South Korea.

“How’s Kim Jong Un doing?” Trump immediately asked, once the LIVE feed appeared on the big screen.

“I developed a pretty good relationship with him, but he’s a tough cookie,” the president said in a humorous tone.

Before exiting the ball, Trump was handed a large sword to cut a massive cake that was presented at the event. The cake depicted his “preferred design” for Air Force One, the official air traffic control-designated call sign for the U.S. Air Force aircraft that carries the U.S. president.

“Does anyone want some cake?” Trump asked gleefully.

The newly elected president then began dancing to the “YMCA” Village People melody while still holding the sword.

This event was the first of three inaugural balls that Trump and Melania attended — following the president’s inauguration.

