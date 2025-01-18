Trump, Melania, Barron Head To Washington D.C. As Inauguration Events Begin 

US President-elect Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump and their son Barron board a US government aircraft at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on January 18, 2025. Trump is headed to Washington, DC, for his inauguration on January 20. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:50 PM – Saturday, January 18, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump is heading to Washington D.C. for his inauguration on Monday.

On Saturday, Trump, along with his wife Melania and youngest son Barron, waved to a crowd of supporters as they boarded his private Trump Force One aircraft in West Palm Beach, Florida.

On Friday, the president-elect announced that his inauguration ceremony will be moved indoors due to an Artic blast and not wanting anyone to get hurt or injured in any way, he has ordered that all parts of the ceremony be held inside.

“January 20th cannot come fast enough! Everybody, even those that initially opposed a Victory by President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Administration, just want it to happen,” he wrote on Truth Social. “It is my obligation to protect the People of our Country but, before we even begin, we have to think of the Inauguration itself. The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the wind-chill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows. There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!).”

“Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather,” he continued. “The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!”

Trump also stated that he will join the live viewing party of the historic event at the Capital One Arena following his Swearing in.

“We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In.”

Plans will remain the same for his victory rally on Saturday and for all three balls Trump is expected to attend on Monday evening; the Commander in Chief Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball and for the Starlight Ball.

