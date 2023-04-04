Trump leads in 2024 presidential polling despite indictment

Former US president Donald Trump (L) appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023. – Former US president Donald Trump arrived for a historic court appearance in New York on Tuesday, facing criminal charges that threaten to upend the 2024 White House race. (Photo by SETH WENIG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 4:42 PM – Tuesday, April 4, 2023

According to a Reuters/Ipsos survey issued on Monday, 45th U.S. President Donald Trump has increased his lead over his competitors in the 2024 Republican presidential nominee race, despite the fact that he is currently facing criminal charges in New York.

In an earlier poll conducted from March 14th to March 20th, 44% of people who identified as Republicans said they would still choose Trump to be their party’s presidential nominee.

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is supported by only 19% of Republican voters, down from 30% last month. Several other likely competitors also received low single-digit votes.

The most recent online survey was conducted between March 31st and April 3rd following the announcement that Trump would be charged for allegedly paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Trump is the very first American president to be indicted in history. On Tuesday, he entered a not-guilty plea in a courtroom in Manhattan, New York.

DeSantis has faced backlash in recent weeks following a speech he made on March 13th in which he claimed that getting “further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia” was not in the interests of the U.S.

Trump’s criticism of DeSantis, who has not yet formally declared his candidacy but is presumed to run, has also recently increased.

The belief that Trump paid the porn star to stay quiet about an affair before the 2016 election was shared by 71% of people in the recent poll, including 58% of Republicans.

Trump has acknowledged that Daniels was paid, but he still maintains his own innocence and denies having an affair.

Nonetheless, 51% of responders to the poll, including 80% of Republicans, said they thought the accusations against Trump were politically motivated. These numbers haven’t altered much from the previous month.

“The survey of 706 U.S. adults has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points for all respondents and plus or minus 4.5 percentage points for Republicans,” stated Reuters.

The 2024 Texas Republican primary polling trends by CWS Research, LLC, show similar results regarding Trump’s growing lead.

