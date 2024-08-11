Trump: Kamala ‘Copycat’ With No Taxes On Tips Promise

Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally with Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz at the Liacouras Center at Temple University on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katie Smith

6:50 AM – Sunday, August 11, 2024

Democrat nominee Kamala Harris has stolen a campaign promise right out of the mouth of 45th President Donald J. Trump.

In Nevada on Saturday, Harris told the crowd she would eliminate tax on tips.

The 45th president first announced this idea at his own campaign rally in early June. He took to Truth Social following his recent rivals words.

Trump said that as Harris’s honeymoon period with voters is ending, she has to make up for it by stealing Trump’s ideas because she has none.

Here are the Democrat’s claims.

“It is my promise to everyone here. When I am president, we will continue our fight for working families of Americans, including to raise the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers.”

Trump said Harris is looking really bad now, stressing that everyone is waiting to see what idea, or policy of his, she will copy next.

