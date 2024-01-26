Trump Joins Legal Effort To Remove Fani Willis From Ga. Election Case

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally to support Republican candidates running for state and federal offices in the state at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco

12:38 PM – Friday, January 26, 2024

45th President Donald Trump has formally joined a legal effort to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from his case.

In a court filing on Thursday, Trump’s legal team accused the prosecutor of “falsely and intentionally” injecting race into the case and stoking racial animus in doing so.

They cited a recent speech Willis gave in which she claimed she and fellow prosecutor Nathan Wade were being targeted because of their race.

“I’m a little confused. I appointed three special counsel, as is my right to do. They only attack one of them,” she said. “Some will never see a Black man as qualified, no matter his achievements.”

Trump’s attorneys contend that her comments run afoul of state rules for professional conduct. Trump’s lead defense counsel, Steve Sadow, asserted that she was trying to divert attention away from her alleged improprieties.

“Her attempt to foment racial animus and prejudice against the defendants in order to divert and deflect attention away from her alleged improprieties calls out for the sanctions of dismissal and disqualification,” Sadow wrote.

Willis is facing mounting scrutiny over her alleged romantic relationship with Wade.

According to Michael Roman, the man who accused the two of having a relationship beyond work, both parties “personally benefitted” from the relationship, as Wade was paid $654,000 for his role in assisting her office to prosecute Trump.

