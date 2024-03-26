Trump Issued Gag Order In Hush Money Trial

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during an awards ceremony held at the Trump International Golf Club on March 24, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Cameron Breckenridge

5:03 PM – Tuesday, March 26, 2024

A partial gag order has been placed on Donald Trump for his New York hush money trial.

On Tuesday, a ruling from Judge Juan Merchan prevents Trump from making public statements about witnesses, court staff, prosecutors or any of their family members with the intent to interfere with the case.

Merchan agreed to the order after receiving a request from the office of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg last month. It cited Trump’s previous public comments about those involved in his legal matters.

However, Trump’s legal team stated that the order is a violation of his First Amendment and prevents him from engaging in core political speech.

The case is set to go to trial on April 15th.

