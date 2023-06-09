Trump indictment blasted by prominent figures

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

7:50 AM – Friday, June 9, 2023

The indictment of Former President Donald Trump has been denounced by prominent figures such as Twitter CEO Elon Musk, Florida Governor and 2024 Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

On Thursday, 45th President Donald Trump was indicted on seven charges for his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

“I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election,” Trump said in a Truth Social post blasting the indictment.

Other figures joined the 45th President and blasted the indictment calling it a “weaponization of the federal law enforcement.”

Twitter CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to point out the fact that it is now more apparent than ever before that there is a “far higher interest in pursuing Trump” than anyone else in the political sphere. He pointed out that the Department of Justice is acting in what appears to be “differential enforcement” of the law, and that they are now losing the trust of the American public.

“There does seem to be far higher interest in pursuing Trump compared to other people in politics, Musk tweeted. “Very important that the justice system rebut what appears to be differential enforcement or they will lose public trust.”

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Calif.), who is seen as the primary opponent to Trump in the 2024 Republican President Nomination, also slammed the indictment saying that the actions of the federal law enforcement are “a mortal threat to a free society.”

He also added that his administration will “bring accountability to the DOJ” and “end weaponization once and for all.”

“The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society. We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation,” DeSantis tweeted. “Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary [Clinton] or Hunter [Biden]? The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias and end weaponization once and for all.”

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also pointed out that President Joe Biden has been keeping classified “for decades” and that for a sitting President to indict his leading opponent is “unconscionable,” vowing that the weaponization of power will be held accountable.

“It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him. Joe Biden kept classified documents for decades,” McCarthy tweeted. “I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump against this grave injustice. House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable.”

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) slammed the president saying that Biden is “weaponizing his Department of Justice against his own political rival.”

Trump said that this indictment is a “continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time” and that he will “of course” plead not guilty.

