Trump Indicted In Georgia Election Probe

US President Donald Trump leaves after a Hispanic Heritage Month event in the East Room of the White House October 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

6:40 AM – Tueday, August 15, 2023

45th President Donald J. Trump has been indicted on a slew of charges in relation to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

On Monday, a Fulton County Grand Jury voted to approve charges against Trump in connection with alleged racketeering, conspiracy, and making false statements.

The Georgia Grand Jury delivered the indictment which included 10 charges in the election probe. Those charges include Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization) Act, Solicitation of Violation of Oath By Public Officer, Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer, Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree, Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings, Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents, Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree, Filing False Documents, and Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer.

The charges come after a year of investigation from Fulton County DA Fani Willis, which included testimony from current and former state officials, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

In March, the notable Republican became the first former United States president in history to face criminal charges.

He was indicted in New York on state charges regarding alleged hush money payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

His next charge was the first federal indictment against a former president. In June, Trump was indicted in Florida regarding the alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The most recent indictment was in Washington, D.C., and revolved around his alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol breach on January 6th, 2021.

Trump has maintained his innocence in each case and has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

The 45th president also announced that he will be holding a “major news conference” on Monday August 21st to present a “detailed but irrefutable report on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia.”

