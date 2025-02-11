Trump Granddaughter Kai’s $1.2M NIL Valuation Ranks Her Among Top Female Athletes

Former US President Donald Trump (2nd L) watches his granddaughter, Kai Trump, play golf at Trump National Doral Miami golf club on October 27, 2022 in Miami, Florida, a day ahead of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:54 AM – Tuesday, February 11, 2025

President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, may soon be one of the highest paid female college athletes ever — without even taking a single swing yet in college.

Advertisement

According to sports outlet On3, her name, image, and likeness (NIL) is currently valued at $1.2 million. The valuation places her slightly behind LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers, and LSU basketball player Flau’jae Johnson — among top-earning female athletes.

Kai’s valuation ranks in the top spot for high school women’s golf and in the 81st spot in the NIL overall top 100.

NIL is the “leading index in the industry that determines the projected annual value for high school and college athletes.” This also comes just after Kai finalized an NIL deal with Dallas-based Leaf Trading Cards in January, which sells autographed cards at $20 a pack. “Leaf Trading Cards is proud to announce one of Kai Trump’s first-ever NIL deals, cementing her place in our lineup of prestigious products and exclusive online releases,” CJ Breen, director of marketing for Leaf, told Sports Illustrated. “This partnership reflects our confidence in Kai’s bright future as she embarks on her golf journey with the University of Miami Hurricanes. We’re thrilled to bring her incredible talent to the trading card hobby and can’t wait for fans to start collecting her cards.” At the time of her commitment to the University of Miami, she expressed immense gratitude and thanked her family, writing that she was thankful for: “my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support.”

Additionally, her social media presence plays a vital factor in her valuation. The president’s granddaughter has at least 1.5 million followers on Instagram, 920,000 on X, and 2.9 million on TikTok.

Furthermore, Kai also has a YouTube channel focused on golf — giving viewers behind-the-scenes access.

Kai discussed her and her grandfather’s shared passion for golf at the Republican National Convention (RNC) last July, saying: “He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his.” She continued: “But then I have to remind him that I’m in school, and I’ll have to call him back later.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!