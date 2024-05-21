Trump, GOP Raking In More Campaign Funds Than Biden And Democrats In Month Of April

(Photo by JIM BOURG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:03 PM – Tuesday, May 21, 2024

In contrast to the $76 million that Donald Trump and the Republican Party say they raised in the month of April, President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) said on Monday that they had raised a little over $51 million.

Advertisement

Although, “the Biden campaign said Monday night that April was its strongest month for recurring donors to date, [with] such donors contributing more than $5.5 million during the month alone,” ABC News reported.

Meanwhile, the reelection campaign of President Biden claimed to have more cash on hand than any other Democrat contender in history at the end of the previous month, with $192 million. However, that was also almost the same amount that it declared to have on March 30th, the end of the first quarter of the year, indicating that the campaign was using its cash at the same rate as it was raising it.

In addition, April’s totals were significantly lower than those of March, when the DNC and Biden’s campaign declared receiving over $90 million.

Although Biden and his party had consistently outspent his predecessor, Trump’s April fundraising total benefited from a $50.5 million record set by his campaign during a single donor event held early in the month at the Palm Beach, Florida, residence of businessman John Paulson.

That event served as Trump’s response to the Biden campaign’s reported $26 million fundraising gala in March at Radio City Music Hall in New York, which featured former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts will be the stars of a sizable Los Angeles fundraiser that Biden’s campaign is organizing for next month.

“Data shows wealthier Americans are now solidly behind the Democratic Party, a generational realignment that has altered power dynamics in D.C.,” Newsweek reported.

In March, Trump and the Republicans reported having raised over $65.6 million, and after closing out that month, they purportedly had $93.1 million in cash on hand.

In comparison to Trump’s on-the-ground efforts, the Biden team claims that having a “large war chest” has enabled it to launch significant ad campaigns in crucial states and to collaborate with state parties and the DNC in order to better organize potential voters before November’s election.

April’s haul “is giving us the resources necessary to invest in opening offices, hiring organizers, and communicating across our battleground states in order to mobilize the coalition of voters who will decide this election,” according to Julia Chavez Rodriquez, a campaign manager for the Biden team.

However, polls also still show Biden facing much lower approval ratings in comparison to Trump.

“It used to be that the Republican Party was more or less the party of the well-off and affluent,” Anthony Fowler, a professor in the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago, told Newsweek. “And it seems like that’s shifting.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!