Trump: Good Luck Today For Speaker Mike Johnson

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson shakes hands with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump onstage at a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Frank Lara-Risco

8:09 AM – Friday, January 3, 2025

President-elect Donald J. Trump has wished House Speaker Mike Johnson “good luck” as he seeks to remain the lower chamber’s leader.

Trump took to Truth Social on Friday morning to say that Johnson (R-La.) is very close to having 100% support of the GOP caucus. He added that a win for Johnson will be a big win for the GOP.



The president-elect also said Johnson’s win would be a big affirmation of the most consequential presidential election in the last 129 years.

