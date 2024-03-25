Trump Gets A Reprieve On $454M Civil Fraud Judgment From Appeals Court

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump stands on stage during a campaign event at Big League Dreams Las Vegas on January 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump is campaigning in Nevada ahead of the state’s Republican presidential caucuses on February 8. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

10:19 AM -Monday, March 25, 2024

Former President Donald Trump has been granted a reprieve as an appeals court cut the $454 million bond he was required to post in his New York civil fraud case on Monday.

The court reduced the massive amount drastically to $175 million, which is a reduction of almost 62%, and has given him a deadline of 10 days to come up with the funds.

Now the 45th president must either post the full amount or post a bond for the amount as he seeks to appeal the immense judgment ordered against him last month.

“There should be no FINE,” Trump, posted on Truth Social earlier Monday, repeating he “did nothing wrong!”

“Why should I be forced to sell my ‘babies’ because a CORRUPT NEW YORK JUDGE & A.G. SET A FAKE AND RIDICULOUS NUMBER.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s attorneys have repeatedly said throughout the case they couldn’t secure a bond and didn’t want to sell his properties at “fire sale” prices to come up with the funds.

Additionally, New York Attorney General Letitia James said she would not hesitate to seize his prized New York properties if Trump did not come up with the money.

This comes after Trump was required to show up to a Manhattan court on Monday in the “hush money” case involving adult film star Stormy Daniels.

For now, Trump has a few options for how he could deal with the Monday deadline including, attempting to protect his assets by filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy, paying the bond, waiting to see if the appeals court will keep the set bond or let the deadline lapse, which would allow James to start going after his properties.

Trump has stated a series of posts on Truth Social over the last 24 hours claiming all four criminal cases and the civil fraud case against him are part of President Joe Biden’s alleged attempt to interfere with the 2024 election by carrying out “lawfare” against him.

Furthermore, the former president also faces a criminal case in Georgia for alleged election fraud in the Peach State, a case accusing him of allegedly hoarding government documents in Mar-a-Lago and he faces a case in Washington D.C. for his alleged involvement in the events that took place at the Capitol on January 6th.

